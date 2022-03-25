‘Teen Wolf the Movie’ Brings Back Ian Bohen, Sets Additional Cast

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios announced on Friday that original TV series cast member Ian Bohen is returning to play Peter Hale in “Teen Wolf the Movie,” which has already begun filming in Los Angeles. Khylin Rhambo will also be back as Mason Hewitt.

Also joining the cast are Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, the 15-year-old son of Derek Hale; Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida; and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang.

Previously announced cast includes Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry.

Dylan O’Brien, who played Stiles Stilinski on the MTV series from 2011 to 2017, explained earlier this month that he made the “difficult decision” not to return: “Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out.”

The logline for the movie: “A full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

“Teen Wolf the Movie” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television exclusively for Paramount+.

All 100 episodes of “Teen Wolf” are now streaming on Paramount+ in key global markets.

