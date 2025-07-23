‘Maddie’s Secret,’ ‘The Man in My Basement’ to Premiere at 2025 Toronto Film Festival in Discovery Program

“Maddie’s Secret,” the directorial debut of comedian John Early, will open the Discovery program at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. This section of the annual festival (celebrating its 50th year in 2025) premieres the first and second feature films from new directors. Every film in the section will have its world premiere at TIFF this September.

On the opening night, Early’s film “Maddie’s Secret” will screen, a satire of the current “content culture” that dominates the internet. The comedian has appeared in a number of films and television shows, though “Maddie’s Secret” marks his first movie in the director’s chair. Fellow comics Vanessa Bayer, Kate Berlant and Connor O’Malley also appear in the film.

Another entry in the section, “The Man in My Basement” stars Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe. Directed by Nadia Latif, the thriller adapts Walter Mosley’s novel of the same name. Latif and Mosley wrote the screenplay together. The story follows an African-American man who rents his basement out to a European-accented businessman in a bid to keep his family home.

Other films in the section include Cato Kusters’ “Julian,” Zamo Mkhwanazi’s “Laundry,” Taratoa Stappard’s “Mārama” and Eva Thomas’ “Nika & Madison.” Thomas previously appeared at TIFF in 2024 with her directorial debut, “Aberdeen.”

In the past, the Discovery program hosted now-known filmmakers such as Alfonso Cuarón, Barry Jenkins, Yorgos Lanthimos, Christopher Nolan and Emma Seligman. Films from more than 30 countries will premiere in the program this year. You can find a full list of this year’s Discovery entries below.

Additional films will be announced for the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in a string of different releases between July 24 and Aug. 8. The festival will take place from Sept. 4-14, 2025.

2025 Discovery films

“100 Sunset,” Kunsang Kyirong (World Premiere)

“Amoeba,” Siyou Tan (World Premiere)

“As We Breathe,” Şeyhmus Altun (World Premiere)

“Babystar,” Joscha Bongard (World Premiere)

“Bayaan,” Bikas Ranjan Mishra (World Premiere)

“Dinner With Friends,” Sasha Leigh Henry (World Premiere)

“Egghead Republic,” Pella Kågerman, Hugo Lilja (World Premiere)

“Forastera,” Lucía Aleñar Iglesias (World Premiere)

“Ghost School,” Seemab Gul (World Premiere)

“Julian,” Cato Kusters (World Premiere)

“Laundry,” Zamo Mkhwanazi (World Premiere)

“Little Lorraine,” Andy Hines (World Premiere)

“Maddie’s Secret,” John Early (World Premiere)

“The Man in My Basement,” Nadia Latif (World Premiere)

“Mārama,” Taratoa Stappard (World Premiere)

“Nika & Madison,” Eva Thomas (World Premiere)

“Noviembre,” Tomás Corredor (World Premiere)

“Oca,” Karla Badillo (World Premiere)

“Our Father,” Goran Stankovic (World Premiere)

“Out Standing,” Mélanie Charbonneau (World Premiere)

“Retreat,” Ted Evans (World Premiere)

“Sink,” Zain Duraie (World Premiere)

“The Son and the Sea,” Stroma Cairns (World Premiere)