‘Made for Love': Hear Ray Romano Recite Beyonce in HBO Max Series Teaser (Video)

Step aside, Mr. Grey, because HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer for the Cristin Milioti-led dark comedy “Made for Love,” and it features a truly haunting rendition of Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love” by Ray Romano.

The series, an adaptation of the 2017 novel by Alissa Nutting, stars Milioti as Hazel Green, a woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen). Hazel soon discovers that Byron has implanted a monitoring device — the Made for Love chip — in her brain, allowing him to watch her every move as she seeks refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his “synthetic partner,” Diane.

Yep, seems pretty crazy.

Also Read: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo to Star in HBO Max's 'The Girl Before' Series

In addition to Milioti, Magnussen and Romano, the series also stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni and Augusto Aguilera. Guest stars include Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, Patti Harrison, Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson. It is slated to premiere in April.

The Paramount Television series is executive produced by Nutting, showrunner Christina Lee, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson.