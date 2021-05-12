Freshman representative Madison Cawthorn celebrated Wednesday after his colleagues in the House voted to remove Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position because of her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

“Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye Liz Cheney,” the young Republican wrote in a tweet.

Cawthorn’s November election, like Cheney’s Wednesday morning ouster, signals how much power Trump and his brand of conservatism have in the Republican party. Just before Cheney was stripped of her role as House Republican Conference chairwoman, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough tore into the new iteration of the GOP on “Morning Joe,” saying the party he used to be proud to belong to no longer exists.

Cheney, too, had plenty to say to the coalition that removed her over her vocal criticism of Trump, though she did not agree with Scarborough’s assessment.

“I do not think that it is an indication of where the Republican Party is. I think that the party is in a place that we’ve got to bring it back from and we’ve got to get back to a position where we are a party that can fight for conservative principles, that can fight for substance. We cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president,” she said.

Still, the party is clearly basing plenty on Trump. In 2020, Cawthorn, a 25-year-old North Carolina Republican and political novice, sent a distinctly Trumpy, antagonistic tweet when he won the U.S. House seat held by Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“Cry more, lib,” Cawthorn tweeted on election night after the Associated Press projected him the winner in his contest with Democrat Moe Davis, a 62-year-old retired Air Force colonel. Cawthorn had won 54.4% of the vote to 42.4% for Davis, with 99% of the ballots counted.