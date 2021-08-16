Madonna Brings Entire Catalog to Warner Music Group

Madonna is bringing her entire recorded music catalog, including her three most recent studio albums — “MDNA,” “Rebel Heart,” and “Madame X” — to Warner Music Group. Those three, which were recorded for Interscope/Universal Music Group, will join the Warner catalogue in 2025.

All told, Madonna’s catalog includes 17 studio albums, singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums and compilations.

This new deal will include the 2022 launch of “an extensive, multi-year series of catalog releases that will revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon,” according to the announcement. “For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more.”

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said in a statement on Monday. “They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

“We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable,” Max Lousada, CEO of Warner Media Group, added. “Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time. Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution.”

Madonna, who recently parted ways with Interscope/Universal Music Group following a long career recording for Sire, Maverick and Warner Bros., has sold more than 300 million records worldwide — the most for a female artist.