Madonna Doc ‘Madame X’ to Debut on Paramount+ This Fall – Watch Trailer Here (Video)

Madonna’s highly-anticipated documentary film “Madame X” will debut exclusively on Paramount+ on Oct. 8, the streaming service revealed Thursday.

Per the ViacomCBS-owned platform, “Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.”

Watch the trailer for Madonna’s “Madame X” doc via the video above.

“Madame X” features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras, whose performance of “Batuka” “evokes Batuque, a style of music created by the women originating from Cape Verde,” according to Paramount+.

The doc is directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX. The “Madame X Tour” was created and directed by a team led by Madonna, including Jamie King as creative producer and Megan Lawson as co-director and lead choreographer. Additional creative contribution and choreography by Damien Jalet, costume design by Eyob Yohannes, musical direction by Kevin Antunes and set design by Ric Lipson for Stufish Entertainment Architects.

“Madame X” hails from MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna said in a statement Thursday. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming & events at ViacomCBS, added: “Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of ‘Madam X’ streaming on Paramount+ this October.”

