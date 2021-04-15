Mads Mikkelsen Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Cast in Undisclosed Role

Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast of the fifth installment of “Indiana Jones,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Harrison Ford is also set to return to the role of the legendary swashbuckling archaeologist. Details about Mikkelsen’s role are being kept under wraps.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also recently joined the cast opposite Harrison Ford. Legendary composer John Williams is also set to return, continuing a musical legacy that began 40 years ago with “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

James Mangold is set to replace Steven Spielberg as the director of “Indiana Jones 5.” This will be the first time in the franchise’s 40 years that Spielberg won’t direct an “Indiana Jones” movie.

Spielberg is set to stay on the project as a producer. When the movie was first announced in 2016, it was set for release in July 2019. It was pushed to July 10, 2020, then again to July 9, 2021, and will now be released on July 29, 2022.

Jonathan Kasdan was recently brought on to edit the script after original screenwriter David Koepp exited the project. Kasdan wrote “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” while Koepp penned “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers.

Mads Mikkelsen most recently played evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald, replacing original star Johnny Depp, in “Fantastic Beasts 3.” Mikkelsen is also earning raves for his Danish film “Another Round,” which garnered a couple of Oscar nominations including best foreign film and best director. Mikkelsen will next be seen in “Riders Of Justice.”

