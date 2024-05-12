Mae Whitman, star of “Parenthood” and “Good Girls,” is expecting her first baby, and she announced her pregnancy on Instagram in a photo with former costars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer. Whitman captioned a photo of the trio, “Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! 🤰🏼”

“Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal,” she added.

The trio starred on the NBC sitcom from 2010 to 2015 and have maintained their close bond since the show ended. Whitman and Heizer frequently share photos of one another and of outings together on their social media accounts.

Whitman heaped praise on Graham, who played her mom on the hit series, in a 2014 interview with Glamour. “The first word that comes to mind is life. I don’t remember what my life was like before her,” she said. “She has shaped my existence so much. She’s more than a best friend: she’s my role model, she’s a mother, she’s a sister. I mist up even talking about her.”

After the show ended, Whitman revealed in a HuffPost interview that she and Heizer truly shared a sibling bond. Of her castmates, she said, “Lauren Graham is my best friend, and Dax [Shepard] is my family, and Miles [Heizer], who plays my brother, he’s my roommate, he lives with me in real life. We bonded in this way that is so unlike anything I’ve ever experienced.”

The show’s ending after six seasons was a blow to fans who had come to love the Braverman family. Showrunner Jason Katims told TheWrap of the series finale, “It’s surreal. Any time you end a show it’s tense. We’re not only telling the story about a family. We’ve become our own little weird quirky family ourselves.”

Katims also admitted he had hopes for a “Parenthood” reunion—at some point. “I hold out some kind of crazy hope that one day we’ll be able to get everybody back together and revisit the show at some point down the road,” he added. “Whether that happens or not, I think most of us would want it to happen. I think that speaks to how much the show has meant to us all.”