There’s only one major Marvel movie coming out this year, and Scarlett Johansson’s husband was decidedly not pleased about that on this week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.” So, he made sure to give the studio a stern warning during Weekend Update.

Yes, obviously we’re talking about co-anchor Colin Jost. He and Johansson — who starred as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in the MCU — have been married since 2020 and share a son together. But, providing for the family wasn’t the issue Jost had in mind. He was thinking of another bill entirely.

During the week’s headlines, Jost pointed out that 2024 marked the first year since 2009 that a Marvel movie didn’t kick off the Summer movie season. (In fact, as we mentioned above, the studio will only have one major release this year: “Deadpool & Wolverine”).

“Which better be a one-time thing because a lot of people rely on Marvel movies to pay for the ferries they bought,” Jost quipped.

For those unaware, Jost did indeed buy a ferry boat back in 2022. He and former castmate Pete Davidson bought the boat together, paying $280,100, and have mocked the decision pretty regularly since.

Apparently, the duo was “very stoned” when they made the decision to buy it, originally with the intent to turn it into a party boat. But, in 2023, Davidson noted that they haven’t really done anything with it.

“I have no idea what’s going on with that thing,” Davidson said at the “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere. “Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out… Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f— out of there so I can stop paying for it.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs weekly at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.