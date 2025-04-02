Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride!’ Sneak Peek Drops F-Bomb, Smashes Skulls

Warner Bros. has a lot of hope and belief in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride!”, a highly stylized and brutally violent take on the tale of the Frankenstein Monster and his Bride set in Great Depression Chicago.

They have so much belief that earlier this month they moved the release date of the film back from fall to March 2026, the month from which they turned “Dune: Part Two” and “Godzilla x Kong” into major box office hits. To show theaters why they’re so hyped, film division chiefs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca brought Gyllenhaal and star Jessie Buckley onstage to talk about the film and show the first trailer.

The trailer is incredibly brutal, opening with a slow-motion image of Buckley playing the Bride in the accident that killed her, her limbs slowly snapping and her body splayed out on the ground. She is then brought back to life, all memory of her past lost and black ooze pouring from her lips, much to the delight of the gruesomely stitched Frankenstein Monster, played by Christian Bale.

The trailer then shows the couple fighting to survive in a violent Chicago, with the Monster willing to kill anyone who dares threaten them. The Bride watches shocked as her horrific husband slams an attacker’s skull into a wall until blood is pouring down the wall, and as he stands triumphant over the corpse, he hisses, “Til death do us part.”

And just to punch home how in-your-face this film will be, here’s the tagline shown in bright orange letters: “Here. Comes. The. Fucking. Bride.”

In 1935, Elsa Lanchester played the famous Bride of Frankenstein in the Boris Karloff film of the same name, instantly becoming a timeless horror icon. But Gyllenhaal, who first got the idea for the film after being captivated by a man’s tattoo of the Bride, sees potential for that character to become something never seen before on the big screen.

“In the original, the Bride is in the movie for about three minutes and doesn’t speak, which could not be more different than ours,” she said. “I’m really interested in monsters and I think that all of us have a little aspect of something monstrous in us. Monsters in our movie do monstrous things, but they’re also our heroes.”

“The Bride!” will stomp into theaters on March 6, 2026.