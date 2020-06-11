Magic Johnson Scores His Own ‘The Last Dance’ With New Feature Documentary in Development

A feature documentary on the life of Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend Earvin Magic Johnson is in the works, it was announced Thursday.

XTR, H.wood Media, NSV and Delirio Films are developing the untitled film that will include archival footage of Johnson and interviews with the Hall of Fame player and is aiming to premiere in 2021. Directors for the film are currently under consideration.

The news of a documentary on Johnson, who has five NBA championship wins, three MVP titles, appeared in 12 All-Star games and won an Olympic gold medal, arrives on the heels of the massive success of ESPN’s 10-part docu-series “The Last Dance,” which focused on the Chicago Bulls and one of Johnson’s biggest rivals Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA season. It also included other rare archival footage of Magic and new interviews.

The documentary will also explore Johnson’s legacy as a businessman and how he achieved success as the chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises and on his leadership within the black community as one of the most influential sports figures ever.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” Bryn Mooser, XTR CEO, said in a statement. “As one of the most legendary, hardworking and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”

“Growing up, we viewed Magic Johnson not only as an NBA Legend, but as a man who transcended the sport and became one of the most celebrated and accomplished businessmen of our lifetime,” Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen, NSV partners, said in a statement. “We are honored that we are able to assist in bringing to life the story of a man who has opened so many doors and inspired millions.”

The documentary is funded by NSV, a media fund run by Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White, that supports diverse and innovative voices across documentaries, narrative film and television. H.wood Media’s John Terzian and Brian Toll and XTR have joined as partners along with Delirio Films.

“The Last Dance” was a ratings boon for ESPN, and Mooser told TheWrap recently that the documentary studio has remained in production on much of its documentary slate even during the pandemic, safely gathering archival footage or conducting interviews remotely or from safe distances.

Variety first reported the news of the project.