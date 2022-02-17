Magical Elves, the production company behind Bravo’s “Top Chef” and Netflix’s “Nailed It!,” has promoted Ron Mare to senior vice president of casting. He previously served as the company’s vice president of casting.

In his new role, Mare will oversee both judge and contestant casting for its various television series, including “Brain Games: On The Road” (National Geographic), “Top Chef Amateurs” (Bravo), “Top Chef Family Style” (Peacock), “Best Leftovers Ever!” (Netflix), “Sugar Rush” (Netflix).

“Ron’s passion for storytelling and his keen eye for casting aligns with our vision to produce aspirational, first-to-market content that inspires and uplifts our audiences,” Magical Elves co-CEOs Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon said in a joint statement. “With this expansion of Ron’s purview, all of our current and upcoming series will no doubt benefit from his dedication to telling important stories that reflect the diversity and magic of the world around us while helping create a fun and engaging experience.”

Mare is taking over for longtime colleague Samantha Hanks, whose role at the company will be evolving.

Since joining Magical Elves, Mare has earned an Emmy nomination for “Top Chef” season 18, as well as received several honors for his role in casting including an Emmy nomination for “Top Chef” season 18, as well as two Artios Awards nominations for “Top Chef” season 18 and “Nailed It!”

Mare began his career as a casting producer for “America’s Next Top Model.” He then began casting for culinary hits such as “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” “Hell’s Kitchen, “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Best Baker in America,” and “Kids Baking Championship.”

​Prior to joining the Elves team, Ron began his casting career as a casting producer for “America’s Next Top Model” with executive producer Tyra Banks. He then lent his casting expertise to several culinary hits such as “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” and “Hell’s Kitchen” with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. He has also cast the competition series “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Best Baker in America,” and “Kids Baking Championship.”

He graduated with a degree in Digital Photography & Media from Briarcliffe College in Nassau County, New York.