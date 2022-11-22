Magnolia Acquires Domestic Rights to ‘Dalíland’ Starring Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to “Dalíland” starring Ben Kingsley and Ezra Miller, according to an individual with knowledge of the deal.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mary Harron, the film stars Kingsley as the Salvador Dalí, one of the most world-renowned artists of the 20th century. Barbara Sukowa, Rupert Graves, Christopher Briney, Suki Waterhouse and Andreja Pejic also star.

The film’s premiere closed the 2022 Toronto Film Festival. Magnolia plans to release the film theatrically next year.

“Dalíland” tells the story of the later years of the strange and fascinating marriage between the genius Salvador Dalí and his wife, Gala (Sukowa), as their seemingly unshakable bond begins to stress and fracture. Set in New York and Spain in 1974, the story is told through the eyes of James (Briney), a young assistant keen to make his name in the art world, who helps the eccentric and mercurial Dalí prepare for a big gallery show.

“Ben Kingsley wonderfully inhabits Salvador Dalí’s persona and Barbara Sukowa is his match in this suitably wild and entertaining film from Mary Harron,” said Magnolia Pictures President Eamonn Bowles said in a statement.

Harron added: “I am delighted that ‘Daliland’ will be released by Magnolia Pictures who have distributed so many great independent films.”

The film was written by John C. Walsh, andis presented by David O. Sacks Productions and Edward R. Pressman Productions in association with Bankside Films, Chris Curling, Lavender Films, Serein Productions, Burger Collection and Popcorn Group. Produced by Edward R. Pressman, David O. Sacks, Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, and Sam Pressman. Executive Producers are Paula Paizes, Hannah Leader, Ben Kingsley, Max Burger, Monique Burger, Chandu Shah, Cindy Saggar, Philip Colbert, Charlotte Colbert, Michael R. Newman, Jon Katz, Munkhtulga Od and Marc Iserlis. Carol Bidault of Serein Productions is co-producer. “Dalíland” is a UK/France/USA production.

The deal was brokered by Magnolia EVP Dori Begley and SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with CAA Media Finance and Bankside Films’ Stephen Kelliher on behalf of the filmmakers. Bankside Films are handling International Sales.

Deadline first reported the news.