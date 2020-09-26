During the “New Rules” segment of Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Bill Maher urged voters to turn out in such huge numbers in November, that it will be difficult for Trump to steal the election — and he took a moment to call out Green Party voters for their role in spoiling the 2016 election.

Or as he put it, when explaining how the 2016 election handed Republicans three Supreme Court picks, “I hope you enjoy carrying your rape baby to term. You can name it Jill Stein.”

“New rule: power is like owning rabbits. The more you have, the easier it is to get a lot more,” Maher said at the top of the bit.

Maher’s point was that “power begets power,” and when people lose it, “you’ve not only lost that fight, you made it harder to win the next one. That’s how power works.”

Bill Maher Says Amy Coney Barrett Is 'a F--ing Nut'

Maher noted how Democratic election losses have translated to a huge number of right-wing judicial appointments. “Trump has appointed a quarter of the entire federal bench, and unlike his wives, that’s for life. In Florida, the people voted to restore voting rights to ex-felons, but that’s not really gonna happen because Trump appointed five of the six appeals judges who found a way to undo that, and as is so often the case, make it harder for Democrats to vote. Which means more Republican senators who appoint more conservative judges. Power is a perpetuating cycle, like when terminators build more robots.”

Maher also mocked Democrats who, in response to the rush by Republicans to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg despite their assertions in 2016 that it is wrong to name Supreme Court nominees in an election year, have called out Republicans for their hypocrisy. “‘They said one thing when it was Obama, now they’re saying the complete opposite, how do they sleep at night?’ I’ll tell you how: like a baby. Because like a baby, they have no morals,” Maher said.

“The only rule Republicans play by … is the people who win make the rules. Power talks, losers walk,” he continued.

Maher Jokes the Only Thing Trump and FDR Have in Common Is 'Difficulty Walking' (Video)

Maher then expressed his concern that Democrats don’t really have any options left to stop Republicans from replacing RBG, and that, as a result, if Trump contests the election result and it goes to the Supreme Court, he’ll be able to stay in office even if he loses the election.

That’s when Maher got to the matter of third party voters in 2016. “How different it all could have been. Not to relitigate old wounds, but all the Hillary equivocators from 2016, the people who said she was racist, not really that different from Trump. The ones who voted third party, the ones who stayed home because, you know, the lesser of two evils. Sorry, but you all have to eat it one more time,” he said.

Brief sidenote: Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million in 2016. And the election turned on extremely narrow results in three key swing states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — where, in each case, Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s vote total was larger than Trump’s very narrow margin of victory over Clinton. Ever since, critics have contended that Stein spoiled that election, and as evidence, they note how in 2016 Stein campaigned largely against Clinton specifically, asserting without evidence that Hillary was actually to Trump’s right, while her supporters argued that a Trump victory would be better in the long term for left-wing interests. Of course, the Green Party’s most frequent line of attack was to complain that voting for a Democrat is settling for “the lesser of two evils.”

Trump Administration Revoked Award for Female Journalist Who Criticized Him, Says Watchdog

Back to Maher:

“Because oh how I would love me some of that Hillary evil right now. You know, the evil where liberals would currently have a six-to-three majority on the court,” Maher continued. “The evil where people wouldn’t be facing having their health care taken away or their right to vote, or where America wasn’t sliding into autocracy … Let’s look at the alternative universe if a few more people in 2016 had told themselves, ‘Yeah, she’s not my favorite but you only get two choices in our system. It’s probably better to make sure this sane, competent person gets in as opposed to a malignant narcissist.'”

“In that universe, we’re still in the Paris Climate Accord, and Iran’s nuclear program is still frozen and maybe so is Greenland,” Maher added. “There have been none of the rollbacks on clean air and water. Dreamers don’t have to worry about getting tossed out of the only country they’ve ever known. William Barr is just a right-wing crank self-publishing a book on our moral decline. And Brett Kavanaugh is drinking from home.”

“It’s a wonderful world, this world. People hearing the words ‘pee tape’ only think of R. Kelly,” Maher joked.

Sarah Cooper on Ignoring Advice That She's 'Too Old for TikTok' (Video)

Maher went on, noting that in that alternate universe, now-iconic symbols of the Trump era like so-called “pussy hats” don’t exist and that when it comes to the response to COVID-19, “I think Hillary would have done a little better than, ‘Let them drink bleach.'”

“The Supreme Court hears oral arguments to overturn Obamacare on November 10. Once this new justice is seated, Obamacare is likely gone, and after that, Roe v. Wade. So I hope you enjoy carrying your rape baby to term. You can name it Jill Stein,” Maher said as he wound the bit up. “Yes, Joe Biden is far from a perfect candidate and I have serious doubts they’ll ever let him take office. But giving him a vote total so huge it will be hard to ignore is the very last Hail Mary pass we have.”

Over the years, many musicians have publicly objected to having Donald Trump use their songs during his rallies and campaign events. Axl Rose After Guns N' Roses frontman learned that "Sweet Child O' Mine" was being played at the president's rallies, Rose fired off a series of tweets accusing Trump of using licensing loopholes to ignore his... Getty Images Pharrell On Oct. 27, 2018, the day after the synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh that left 11 dead, Trump played Pharrell's 2013 summer hit "Happy" at a rally in Indiana, according to reports. Pharell's attorney ... Corina Marie Neil Young If you go way back to when Trump first announced he would be running for president at the Trump Tower in 2015, you may remember that Neil Young took issue with Trump's use of "Rockin' in the Free Wo... Getty Images Prince's estate According to Rolling Stone, Prince's estate had to issue a statement after various Trump rallies played "Purple Rain." "The Prince Estate has never given permission to President Trump or The Wh... Getty Images Adele Trump didn't stop at the rock genre when choosing his campaign playlists. After it got around that his rallies included songs like "Rolling in the Deep" and "Skyfall," a spokesperson for singer Adele made clear she ... The Rolling Stones The Rolling Stones have tried to stop Trump from playing the band's music on several occasions, including after Trump accepted the bid to be the Republican Party's nominee in 2016 to the tun... Getty Images R.E.M. At a Trump rally in Washington D.C. Sept. 2015, R.E.M.'s "It's the End of the World" played while Trump walked up the podium. Word of the band's song playing at the rally prompted the band's official Fa... Getty Images Elton John According to CNN, Elton John was among the major names the Trump administration reached out to to perform at his inauguration. John's team declined. But even before then, John's team publicly denou... Getty Images Steven Tyler In 2015, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler's reps sent a demand to Trump's team to stop playing "Dream On" at his rallies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Unlike other similar demands, Trump pu... Getty Images Queen The anthemic "We Are the Champions" played while Trump walked up to the stage during the Republican National Convention in July 2016. Queen member Brian May released a personal statement regarding the us... Getty Images The O'Jays O'Jays lead vocalist Eddie Levert spoke out in 2016 about the use of "Love Train" during Trump's presidential rallies. "I wish him the best, but I don't think he's the man to run our country. So whe... Getty Images Rihanna Over the weekend of Nov. 3, 2018, Washington Post bureau chief Philip Rucker tweeted that Rihanna's 2007 hit "Don't Stop the Music" was playing during one of Trump's Tennessee rallies. Rihanna herself respo... Youtube Village People After Donald Trump had authorities clear peaceful protesters from across the White House in June 2020, Village People co-founder Bruce Willis asked that the president stop playing the disco grou... Getty Images Tom Petty The family of the late rocker objected to the Trump campaign playing "I Won't Back Down" during a June 20, 2020 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. "Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign... Getty Images Linkin Park Linkin Park issued a cease and desist against President Trump after a two-minute campaign video was posted that included their song "In the End." “Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor... Getty Images

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)