For the mid show gag on Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher drew inspiration from Fox News’ recent ratings woes with a series of fake shows built around extremist — but, to be honest, actually existing — right wing political ideas he says will help Fox fix its ratings woes.

So for context, this week it was reported that MSNBC will win the current quarter in total all day viewers for the first time, knocking Fox News off the top and continuing several months of ratings troubles for the network. And, as Maher pointed out, part of the problem for Fox is that it now has competition from other conservative networks like OANN and Newsmax that advance even more right wing political views than Fox, and those channels are leeching viewership from Fox.

“I kid Fox News a lot here on this show. The only reason I do it is because they’re mostly a bunch of obnoxious assholes,” Maher said to start the bit out.

“But you know Fox is still the brand, really, that every other conservative group sort of measures themselves by. But there is trouble in River City This week for the first time since 2000, MSNBC beat them. This has got to really hurt. They were always like, ‘we are the ratings champions,'” he continued.

“And they have lots of competition now from other, further right yes organizations. That’s what’s really bleeding away from…[trails off] OK, so they decided to step it up,” Maher added. “They have a whole new slate of shows. Would you like to see some of them? Because these things are going to, they are really looking to get their base back.”

And the fake shows were”

“‘Inside Sedition,'”

“‘Down the Rabbit Hole’ with Tucker Carlson.”

“‘Kirk Cameron the Science Guy.”

“‘Factbusters.'”

“‘Inside the crisis actors studio.'”

“‘Morning Woods.’ Actor James Woods discussing the news with a panel of teenage girls.”

“‘The Segregation Room.'”

“‘Pardon the Insurrection.'”

“‘The Hot Blonde Fascist Report.'”

“‘Paula Deen’s Plantation Weddings.'”

“‘The Karen Report’ with Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“And ‘Say That Again and I’ll Punch You in the Face’ with Jon Voight.”

“I have a feeling I found that funnier than the audience but okay,” Maher joked after ending the bit.

See how some of these pitches looked below.