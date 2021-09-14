‘Maid’ Trailer: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell Star in Netflix Poverty Drama (Video)

Real-life mother-daughter duo Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell share the screen in a new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama series “Maid.”

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s 2019 memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” the 10-episode drama stars Qualley as Alex, “a single mother who turns to housecleaning to — barely — make ends meet as she escapes an abusive relationship and overcomes homelessness to create a better life for her daughter, Maddy,” according to Netflix’s description. “Seen through the emotional yet humorous lens of a desperate but determined woman, this series is a raw and inspiring exploration of a mother’s resilience.”

MacDowell co-stars as Paula, Alex’s “undiagnosed bipolar” mother.

“Shameless” veteran Molly Smith Metzler serves as showrunner on the series, which also stars Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Tracy Vilar and Billy Burke.

John Wells and Margot Robbie serve as executive producers on the Warner Bros. Television series via their John Wells Productions and Lucky Chap Entertainment banners, respectively. Smith Metzler, Tom Ackerley, Erin Jontow, Brett Hedblom and Stephanie Land also serve as executive producers.

“Maid” premieres Friday, Oct. 1 on Netflix. Check out the trailer above.