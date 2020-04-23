Maisie Williams Home Invasion Thriller ‘The Owners’ Nabbed by RLJE Films

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to a thriller starring Maisie Williams, “The Owners,” the distributor announced Thursday.

“The Owners” is the debut film of writer and director Julius Berg, and RLJE Films is expected to release the movie in theaters and on VOD and digital HD in the fall of 2020.

The “Game of Thrones” actress Williams stars in the film as part of a group of friends who think they found the perfect, easy score – an empty house with a safe full of cash. But when the elderly couple that lives there comes home early, the tables are suddenly turned. As a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues, the would-be thieves are left to fight to save themselves from a nightmare they could never have imagined.

Berg co-wrote the film with Mathieu Gompel (“The Dream Kids”) with the participation of Geoff Cox (“High Life”). Jake Curran, Ian Kenny, Andrew Ellis, Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham co-star in the thriller.

“Coming off the unprecedented success of ‘Game of Thrones,” we’re excited to work with Maisie Williams and the other talented filmmakers and cast members who certainly brought their A-game to produce an amazing thriller,” Mark Ward, chief acquisitions

officer at RLJE Films, said in a statement. “We’re confident that this film will be one to watch this fall.”

“The Owners” was produced by Alain de la Mata and Christopher Granier-Deferre. Brahim Chioua and Gregory Strouk served as co-producers for Wild Bunch, with Eric Tavitian and Frederic Fiore taking co-producer roles for Logical Pictures alongside Pape Boye. Nate Bolotin and Maxime Cottray served as executive producers on behalf of XYZ Films. Dan Hubbard led casting.

ROW sales are being handled by Versatile. Ward and Jess DeLeo from RLJE Films and Nate Bolotin of XYZ Films negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

RLJE Films scored a hit with the mind-trippy Nicolas Cage film “Mandy,” which the studio followed up with another Cage film, “Color Out of Space,” which premiered at Toronto in 2019. The studio is also behind “The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then Bigfoot” and recently acquired the Joe Keery thriller and satire “Spree” out of Sundance.