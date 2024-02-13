Maisie Williams has a refreshed perspective of her breakout role as Arya Stark on “Game of Thrones” after giving the beloved HBO series a rewatch late last year.

The actress appeared on Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her latest upcoming project “The New Look,” which premieres on AppleTV+ on Wednesday. She portrays Catherine Dior in the show about Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, set during and after World War II in Paris and surrounding European cities. The 26-year-old actress was 12 years old when “Game of Thrones” Season 1 went into production.

“I sat down and watched the whole thing and finally now feel like I have perspective on it,” Williams shared with Fallon. “I was devastated when Ned [Stark, played by Sean Bean] died. I can’t believe that they did that.”

“Obviously ‘House of the Dragon’ came back, and I think like a lot of people I was like, ‘Let me sit down and watch ‘Game of Thrones’ again,’” Williams continued. “I just feel like when it was coming out, I was not even really, like, sentient yet. It feels like a different time in my life — like it’s not me a little bit.”

Williams shared similar words on her brother Talfuin’s Twitch channel where they discussed the 10 years she spent on the popular HBO adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s books.

“[F]or the longest time … I was so like … I could never see it,” she said. “I rewatched it all recently. It definitely fell off at the end, but it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died and I knew it was coming. For the first time I could really feel the story.”

Williams also reflected on her character’s identity and coming of age in the series in a “Teen Vogue” interview in June 2022, where she revealed that she thought Arya was queer.

“The first time that I was surprised by Arya I guess was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” she said. “I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So … yeah. That was a surprise.”

Watch the full clip of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in the video above.