Whistle Studios and Insight TV are partnering on “Making (Her)Story,” a docuseries following three rising female athletes competing in male-dominated sports, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

Featuring Hollie Doyle, Natalie Decker and Emily Linscott, the six-part series centers on the three women throughout their respective sporting seasons in horse racing, NASCAR and Formula 4, as they battle competitors, stereotyping and public doubt.

Here are the bios for the three athletes, courtesy of Whistle Studios: “Natalie Decker, a NASCAR driver racing in the Xfinity series, one step away from her ultimate goal of racing in the highest level of NASCAR at the Cup Series; Hollie Doyle, the record-breaking British female jockey who finished third in the Flat Jockeys Championship in 2020, the highest result for a woman to date; and Emily Linscott, an 18-year-old British racing driver, racing in the F4 U.S. Championship, who’s aiming to scale the single seater ladder to IndyCar and the prestigious Indianapolis 500.”

Whistle Studios, the production arm of global sports media and entertainment company Team Whistle, and Insight TV, global channel and content producer, plan to work with a distributor to release “Making (Her)Story” in the U.S. in 2022. The docuseries will later debut internationally on Insight TV, Team Whistle’s OTT network Whistle TV and on their digital owned and operated channels.

The series is produced by Melanie Capacia Johnson, head of studio at Whistle Studios, and developed by Mike Basone, head of unscripted at Whistle Studios, who will also serve as series showrunner and executive producer.

“Team Whistle and Insight TV are like-minded in our approach to sports and entertainment content geared toward Gen Z and Millennial audiences, making them the perfect production partner to bring this series to life,” Capacia Johnson said in a statement to TheWrap. “Our combined audiences crave relatable, uplifting content and we’re excited to introduce them to the stories of these female athletes as they compete and battle stereotypes on and off the field in their sports.”

Arun Maljaars​, vice president of content and channels at Insight TV, added: “We are delighted to give ‘Making (Her)Story’ a home on Insight TV and to share these amazing stories of determination and diversity with millions of young people around the world. With each episode featuring Natalie, Hollie and Emily, the series promises thrills from the start as the three women blaze trails in the sports which they love.”

“I’ve battled stereotypes and overcome barriers from very early on in my career,” Decker said. “I’m so excited to share my story and hope to inspire female athletes, women in male-dominated fields and audiences around the world to pursue their dreams and achieve their goals.”

In early April, Team Whistle was acquired by U.K.-based ELEVEN Sports. The move is an attempt to expand ELEVEN’s operations to North America and accelerate plans to create a global sports media destination with the help of Team Whistle’s history in content and audience development.