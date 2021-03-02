Amazon’s fashion design competition “Making the Cut” has enlisted designer Jeremy Scott and “America’s Next Top Model” alum Winnie Harlow as judges for Season 2, the streamer announced Tuesday.

The duo will join hosts Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum on the season as permanent judges, replacing the judging panel of Season 1, which featured the likes of Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni, former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld and designer Joseph Altuzarra.

In another change from last season, the new set of episodes were filmed entirely in Los Angeles under COVID-19 safety protocols, rather than showcasing an around-the-world tour of international fashion hubs.

“I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two,” Klum said in a statement. “This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand.”

Gunn added, “I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion.”

The new season is slated to debut this summer on Amazon Prime Video.

“Making the Cut” is executive produced by Sara Rea, Page Feldman, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn and Jennifer Love and is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.