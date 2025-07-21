Malcolm-Jamal Warner Remembered for His Lasting Impact: ‘You Made the World a Brighter Place’

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s friends and peers in the industry are paying tribute to the late “Cosby Show” star after he died from drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica on Sunday. He was 54.

“I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband,” his “Reed Between the Lines” co-star Tracee Ellis Ross wrote on Monday. “My heart is so, so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

“R.I.P. King. My big little brother,” the late actor’s “Malcolm & Eddie” co-star Eddie Griffin added.

Warner became a household name after starring as Theo Huxtable for all eight seasons of the NBC sitcom “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992, earning one Emmy nomination in the process. His other notable works included “The Resident,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Magic School Bus” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” just to name a few.

Fox Entertainment issued the following statement after the “Resident” star’s sudden death: “Everyone at Fox is heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, the extraordinary Malcolm-Jamal Warner. While his iconic roles – from comedic to dramatic – are unforgettable and timeless, Malcolm will be remembered most for his warmth, kind heart and the lasting impact he had on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones.”

“My God, we just spoke. You were giving me my flowers for my work in ‘Grotesquerie’ and we talked about how happy we both were in our marriages,” Niecy Nash-Betts wrote. “Damn friend. You were cornerstone of ‘The Cosby Show.’ We all loved Theo! Never to be forgotten. You will be missed. Rest Easy.”

“A man of deep goodness, warmth, talent, and charm. He challenged himself in music, art, cinema, spoken word and writing,” Wendell Pierce offered. “We did Shakespeare together, crime drama and played dear friends on TV at one point. Art imitating life. Forever youthful, he had a huge capacity for joy but admonished those who did not afford him the respect he had earned. Disciplined. He exercised his right of self determination. A tragic loss of a man who demonstrated the best in our humanity. Rest in Peace, brother.”

“I’m saddened to share this news. I had hoped it wasn’t true, but unfortunately, it’s been confirmed. Malcolm passed away in a drowning accident. He was on a family vacation in Costa Rica. Rest in peace, King. He was not only a talented actor but an incredible person. I’ll deeply miss him. My condolences go out to his family and fans,” Loni Love shared. “Malcolm-Jamal Warner was a talented actor, but what truly stood out was his kindness, love for the culture and standing on business. He had a gift for making everyone feel seen and loved … I wish we had more time with this incredible person. Rest in peace.”

“I am so sad to read of the untimely passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner,” Marlee Matlin said. “He was the nicest guy and it was a privilege to have been in same company with him, sharing a directors’ panel along with Howard Gordon and Michael Chiklis. My heart goes out to his family and friends. RIP Malcolm.”

“This one just hits different,” Laura Coates added.

Warner died while swimming at Playa Cocles beach on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast as part of a family trip, according to local police. He was rescued by fellow beachgoers after a current pulled him under in Limon province, though Red Cross first responders subsequently declared him dead, per the AP.