‘Malcolm & Marie’ Trailer: Zendaya and John David Washington Have Steamy, Love-Hate Relationship (Video)

Zendaya and John David Washington in their steamy new drama “Malcolm & Marie” are madly in love and also love being mad at each other, and the first trailer for the film shows the passionate intensity of these two tortured lovers.

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson directs Zendaya and Washington in “Malcolm & Marie,” exploring not a love story but a story about love, as the trailer explains. But what really makes the film unique is that it was filmed in secret this summer under quarantine, with the cast and crew locking down for two weeks and retreating to a bubble estate for filming. And that time locked together really brought out the chemistry between them both.

“Malcolm & Marie” is a steamy two-hander drama set across one long evening. And it is the story of a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) who return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening though suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

“I feel like once you know someone is there for you and once they love you, you never actually think of them again,” Zendaya tells Washington in the trailer. “It’s not until you’re about to lose someone that you finally pay attention.”

“Malcolm & Marie” was also shot in a striking black and white by cinematographer Marcell Rev designed to best capture the character drama, with Levinson intending it as an ode to classic Hollywood romances and a “heartfelt expression of faith” in the future of black and white filmmaking.

Levinson wrote and directed the film, and Levinson, Zendaya and Washington all produced the film along with Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson. The film’s executive producers are Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Scott Mescudi.

“Malcolm & Marie” hopes to be a late entry in the Oscar race, and Netflix will debut it on the streaming service on February 5. Watch the first trailer here and above.