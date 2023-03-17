Malia Obama Wrote for Donald Glover’s New Thriller ‘Swarm’ for Amazon

Malia Obama just made her TV writing debut on Donald Glover’s new Amazon Prime Video thriller “Swarm.”

The Beyoncé and BeyHive-inspired eight-episode thriller just hit Prime Video screens Friday. It tells the story of a violently obsessed fan who will stop at nothing to see her favorite Bey-like R&B star Ni’Jah in concert. “Swarm” was a co-creation from Janine Nabers and Donald Glover.

Joining in as one of the staff writers for the series was Obama, who is credited under the name Malia Ann. This is Obama’s TV writing debut, though she has writing credits on the web series “West Wing Week” and for the documentary “By the People: The Election of Barack Obama.”

Obama worked with Nabers to pen the episode “Girl, Bye.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nabers praised Obama on her writing abilities and her comprehension of the craft.

“Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny,” Nabers told the outlet. “She’s an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table. She’s really, really dedicated to her craft.”

She went on to say the episode is likely one of the “wildest episodes” the series has.

r”I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people. It’s pretty dope. I’m really proud of it,” Nabers said. “I’m really excited for everyone to get to know [Obama’s] work, and the work of the [other] writers on the show.”

The series, which is currently streaming, stars Dominique Fishback, Chlöe Bailey, Damson Idris, Billie Eilish, Rory Culkin, Leon, Paris Jackson and more.