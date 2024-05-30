Actress Mamie Laverock, best known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan in the Hallmark Channel show “When Calls the Heart,” is “doing well” and is “out of big surgeries” following the 19-year-old’s five-story fall from a hospital balcony on Sunday.

“Mamie is out of her extensive surgeries and the doctors say she is doing well. It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support,” Laverock’s parents Rob and Nicole Compton wrote in an updated message on the GoFundMe page for their daughter.

When the couple made the page, they explained the actress was hospitalized in Winnipeg, Canada on May 11 over an undisclosed “medical emergency.” Following a two-week stay of “intensive treatment,” Laverock “was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.” Her parents added that she “sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

In a statement to media, Hallmark representatives said they are praying for the actress.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our ‘When Calls the Heart’ community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time,” the Hallmark statement reads.

The page surpassed its goal of raising $30,000 with a total of $32,553 in donations raised so far. More than 500 people have contributed to the fund and several have commented on the page with their support.

“Hello, I just wanted to let you know that I’m praying for Mamie here in the USA! May God spare her life so that she can finish what God has for her to do!” one person wrote.