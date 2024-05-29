Mamoru Oshii’s early career classic “Angel’s Egg” is getting a 4K restoration and theatrical run for its 40th anniversary, GKIDS announced Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning distributor acquired North American rights to the project, which will be overseen by the “Ghost in the Shell” creator.

“’Angel’s Egg’ has long been a cult classic, an object of fascination among dedicated animation fans,” GKIDS president David Jesteadt said in a statement. “After almost 40 years, this masterpiece retains all of its beauty and power, and we are thrilled to do our part in bringing the film to a new generation of audiences in the way it deserves to be seen.”

The film will hit theaters in 2025.

The synopsis reads:

In an underwater city, a young girl takes care of a large egg she holds carefully in her arms – a treasure that she believes is an angel’s egg. A boy with a gun arrives in search of a bird he saw in his dream. At first it seems as if feelings of sympathy are developing between the two. Then, one night, the boy crushes her precious egg.

The news comes as part of a deal between GKIDS director of acquisitions and development, Rodney Uhler, and Jason Bressand of Gebeka International, who negotiated the partnership in Cannes.

The “Angel’s Egg” rerelease marks the latest collaborative effort between the two companies, following the 4K restoration of Oshii’s classic “Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence,” which is set to debut in the U.S. in June.