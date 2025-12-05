Mandy Moore to Star in Erotic Thriller Series ‘Teach Me’ in the Works at Peacock

Mandy Moore has lined up her next project with the lead role in a new erotic thriller series, titled “Teach Me,” in the works at Peacock.

“Gypsy” creator Lisa Rubin will helm the new series as both writer and executive producer while Moore also serves as an executive producer for the show, which hails from Universal Television, A24 and Pacesetter.

“Teach Me” centers on “a teacher wielding power over an impressionable but unreliable student, and what happens when that student becomes the teacher,” according to the official logline. Crafted as an ongoing series, the project is described as “a fun, twisted cat-and-mouse game that explores the blurred lines between sex, power and addiction.”

Additional EPs for the series include Jessica Rhoades (“Black Mirror,” “Station Eleven”) and Alison Mo Massey (“Call Me Kat”).

Best known for starring as Rebecca on NBC’s “This Is Us” alongside Milo Ventimiglia, Moore previously starred in Peacock’s “Dr. Death,” and, on the film side, can be seen in “Midway,” “The Darkest Minds,” “47 Meters Down,” “Saved,” “A Walk to Remember” and “Tangled.” She recently wrapped production on Nate Bargatze-led comedy film “The Breadwinner,” and is in production on Dan Fogelman’s NFL series for Hulu.

Rubin created and executive produced Netflix’s “Gypsy,” which Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup and Lucy Boynton, and ran for one season. Her feature credits include a handful of adaptations, including “Under the Influence,” “The Wife Upstairs,” “Flaming Marshmallow and Other Deaths” and “The Last Mrs. Parrish.” She also recently wrote a Janis Joplin-centered film that will soon directed by James Ponsoldt starring Shailene Woodley.

Moore is repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Rubin is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.