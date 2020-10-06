Actor Mandy Patinkin wants to encourage Americans to vote — especially against President Donald Trump — but he needed a little help from his wife, Kathryn Grody.

His video started out, “This November 3, everything is at stake. We are surrounded by chaos. We are being governed by selfish interests who peddle disinformation and if we do not stop it –“

“Jesus, honey!” says Grody. “Too much! It’s all this fear and scary, eugh! That’s part of the problem, right? Everything is disgust at this sort of extreme, and all everybody can do is scream at each other because they don’t have the perfect solution and the stakes are so high, then you’re addicted to the screaming.”

“What do we do?” asks Patinkin.

“I think we just talk about it calmly,” says Grody, who goes on to direct her “Homeland” star husband in a more subdued narration.

“It’s not just about Trump. It’s about much more. We need to focus on the Senate, as well,” she says.

“I’m getting to that,” says the actor.

Grody goes on to point out that the election isn’t just about Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden, but also about the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and returning to civility.

Patinkin tweeted out the clip with the caption, “My glorious AF wife Kathryn helped with my latest campaign video. Whatever the polls say we have to stay calm and resolute in this fight, giving whatever time, money and power we can. Get active to get out the vote TODAY.” It quickly racked up almost 30,000 retweets and 884,000 views. “Kathryn” even started trending on Twitter.

Watch below:

