The Manhattan district attorney has urged Justice James Burke to give Harvey Weinstein a “lengthy prison sentence” worthy of the offenses he has committed, which carry a sentence of up to 29 years in prison.

In a letter signed by Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon and sent to the judge on Friday, Illuzzi-Orbon outlined the findings of the D.A.’s office two-year investigation into Weinstein, which included 16 different accusations of sexual assault and harassment — dating back to 1978 — that Weinstein ultimately wasn’t charged for by the D.A.’s office, 17 different accusations of “abusive behavior in the workplace” and three other examples of “bad acts.”

“These acts, viewed in the totality, establish that throughout his entire adult professional life, defendant has displayed a staggering lack of empathy, treating others with disdain and inhumanity. He has consistently advanced his own sordid desires and fixations over the well-being of others. He has destroyed people’s lives and livelihoods or threatened to do so on whim. He has exhibited an attitude of superiority and complete lack of compassion for his fellow man,” Illuzzi-Orbon wrote. “What is obvious from this list of misdeeds is that many of them are frighteningly similar to the events testified to at trial.”

Included in the findings of the D.A. office’s investigation was an account that, in 2005, Weinstein allegedly invited a 22-year-old woman he met at Cipriani to a screening at his office, then insisted that they go out to eat at a restaurant. But instead of being taken to a restaurant, the woman was brought to an apartment building in SoHo and that Weinstein “told her that if she wanted to act in movies, she had to be comfortable being naked and told her to take off her clothes,” Illuzzi-Orbon’s letter said. Weinstein then allegedly took her clothes, hid them, and then “demanded” that the woman “put her hand on his penis to get her clothes back,” and then “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculate onto her body.”

Other accounts in the letter include accusations of forcible sex, naked massage requests, groping, and unwanted kisses.

The letter argued that Weinstein has shown a “total lack of remorse for the harm he has caused.”

It added: “It is therefore totally appropriate in this case to communicate to a wider audience that sexual assault, even if perpetrated upon an acquaintance or in a professional setting, is a serious offense worthy of a lengthy prison sentence.”

A spokesperson for Weinstein did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Weinstein, who was found guilty of rape and a forcible sexual act last week, is scheduled to appear in a Manhattan courtroom next Wednesday for his sentencing. He faces up to 29 years in prison.

