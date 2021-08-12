‘Manifest’ Breaks Nielsen’s Streaming-Ratings Record With 6th Straight Week Over 1 Billion Minutes Viewed

“Manifest” was finally knocked off its perch on Nielsen’s weekly streaming ranking, despite surpassing 1 billion minutes viewed for a record sixth week in a row.

“Manifest” was canceled by NBC after three seasons earlier this year but has become a mainstay on Netflix since it debuted its first seasons on the streaming platform in July. Returning Netflix original series “Virgin River” topped “Manifest” this week with more than 2 billion minutes viewed, compared to “Manifest’s” 1.3 billion.

In third place on the overall list was Disney+’s “Loki” with 1.01 billion minutes viewed. These rankings were for the week of July 12-18, so “Loki’s” MCU-breaking finale is included here.

Ever since “Manifest” was canceled, hopes for a renewal have circled among fans and even the show’s creator, Jeff Rake, who said said at the time of the cancellation he was “devastated,” but was “hoping to find a new home” for the show. “You the fans deserve an ending to your story,” he wrote on Twitter.

Across its three-season run, “Manifest” followed the passengers and crew of Montego Air Flight 828, who mysteriously returned five years after they were feared dead when the commercial airliner disappeared. The series starred Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

The third season of “Manifest” concluded with cliffhanger finale that got viewers as close as they have ever been before to finding out what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. The finale also saw the death of a major character, a development which was meant to serve as the midpoint of a planned six-season arc for the series.