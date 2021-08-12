‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Pushes Back 3 Weeks to October

The release date for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” has moved to Oct. 15, 2021, Sony Pictures announced on Thursday. The move comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.

The “Venom” sequel was initially slated to hit theaters on Sept. 24.

Andy Serkis is directing the sequel. Serkis is no stranger to the Marvel Universe, having previously played Klaw in “Black Panther.”

“Venom” grossed $856 million worldwide during its 2018 theatrical release. Tom Hardy, who starred as the titular symbiote, will reprise his role in the sequel. Michelle Williams is also expected to return, alongside Woody Harrelson as Carnage. Kelly Marcel, one of the screenwriters of the first film, is writing the script for the sequel. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal will return as producers. Naomie Harris was reported to join the cast as well.

The sequel’s title is a nod to the popular Spider-Man villain named Carnage. In the mid-credits scene in “Venom,” viewers were introduced to serial killer Cletus Kassidy, who promised “carnage” after he escapes. In the comics, Kassidy becomes the host for yet another alien symbiote — this one colored red and even more murderous.

Ruben Fleischer directed the first film. It received a score of 29% on Rotten Tomatoes.