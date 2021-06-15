‘Manifest’ Creator ‘Devastated’ Over NBC Cancellation Following Massive Finale Cliffhanger

“Manifest” creator Jeff Rake mourned the loss of the drama series alongside its fans late Monday, when news broke NBC had canceled the show following last week’s massive third-season finale cliffhanger.

“My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us,” Rake tweeted. “That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest”

“Manifest” follows the passengers and crew of Montego Air Flight 828, who mysteriously returned five years after they were feared dead when the commercial airliner disappeared. The show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor.

The third season of “Manifest” concluded last Thursday with cliffhanger finale that got viewers as close as they have ever been before to finding out what happened to the passengers of Flight 828. But now with the cancellation, that answer might never be revealed if the Warner Bros. TV-produced drama isn’t picked up by another network or platform.

Here’s the official description for the show’s third — and now final — season: “Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.”

“Manifest” Season 3 averaged a 0.9 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 5.347 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers on “Manifest.” The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.

See Rake’s tweet below.