‘Many Saints of Newark’ Trailer Showcases Alessandro Nivola’s Explosive Mobster and Tony Soprano’s Mentor

Dickie Moltisanti in the latest trailer for “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” just wants to do a good deed. He wants to set a good example for his nephew Anthony Soprano, but we know how that turns out.

The first look at “Many Saints” showed how Tony as a young man would grow to become a leader, but the latest trailer focuses heavily on Dickie and his own deeds, including how he eventually becomes a problem for rival gangs and how his actions would eventually shape the lives of the rest of his family. This trailer shows Dickie talking with Ray Liotta’s character Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is in prison but still has some advice to impart.

“Pain comes from always wanting things,” Aldo says. “But what do I know? I’m a murderer.”

“The Many Saints of Newark” stars Alessandro Nivola as Dickie alongside Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Michael Gandolfini as young Tony Soprano, Billy Magnussen, Michela De Rossi, John Magaro, Ray Liotta and Vera Farmiga.

Alan Taylor, who won an Emmy for his directing work on “The Sopranos,” is directing “Many Saints” from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener serving as executive producers.

“The Many Saints of Newark” is slated for release in theaters and the same day on HBO Max on Oct. 1. Check out the new trailer here and above.