Mara Brock Akil to Receive Producers Guild’s 2026 Norman Lear Award for Television

Writer-producer Mara Brock Akil (“Moesha,” “Girlfriends,” “The Jamie Foxx Show”) will be honored with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television from the Producers Guild of America, the organization announced on Thursday.

“The hallmark of a great producer is the ability to bring stories to life with both purpose and imagination. Mara Brock Akil has done this throughout her career, leaving an indelible impact on television and the industry as a whole,” PGA presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain said.

They continued, “With shows like ‘Girlfriends,’ ‘The Game,’ and ‘Being Mary Jane,’ she has set a standard for excellence that continues with her most recent series, ‘Forever.’ Her body of work stands as a testament to the profound influence producers can have on the medium.”

“I am deeply honored to receive an award that bears the name of Norman Lear, a visionary who expanded the boundaries of what television could be. His work taught us that storytelling can move culture, challenge assumptions, and create community – values that have guided my career,” Brock Akil said.

She added, “Storytelling is a privilege, and I’m grateful to the Producers Guild for recognizing the work and the incredible teams who have helped bring these stories to life. This acknowledgment inspires me to continue championing characters and worlds that reflect the complexity, beauty, and courage of our lives.”

Since her start three decades ago, Brock Akil has produced hundreds of episodes of television during her career, including the hit UPN sitcom “Moesha.” Her other credits include the hit show “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Being Mary Jane,” “The Jamie Foxx Show” and “Cougar Town.” This year, she produced Netflix’s series adaptation of the Judy Blume novel “Forever,” which was renewed for a second season.

Past honorees include Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Marta Kauffman, Chuck Lorre, J.J. Abrams, Lorne Michaels, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Aaron Spelling, David E. Kelley, Gail Berman, Greg Berlanti, Mindy Kaling, Taika Waititi and the late Norman Lear himself.

The 2026 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Mike Farah and Joe Farrell, while the show is produced by Anchor Street Collective. Branden Chapman is executive producer and Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer.

The PGA Awards will be held on Feb. 28, 2026.