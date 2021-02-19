Marc Buhaj Named Head of Unscripted at Disney Branded Television

Marc Buhaj has been named head of unscripted series and specials for Disney Branded Television, the division announced Friday.

In his new role as vice president of unscripted series and specials, Buhaj will oversee the division’s portfolio of documentaries, docuseries and unscripted content for the streaming service Disney+, as well as Disney-branded cable channels. A major priority for Buhaj will be expanding development on unscripted kids and family content for Disney Channels.

Buhaj will report to Ayo Davis, who was named EVP of creative development and strategy back in November.

A 14-year Disney veteran, Buhaj most recently served as general manager and senior vice president of programming for Disney XD. He’s previously held positions at Disney Television Animation, Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

“Marc will align our great strengths to support our great opportunities – he is an intuitive leader and strategic thinker with a deep appreciation for creative storytelling, and he now gains a highly effective team with complementary strengths,” Davis said in a statement. “His knowledge of the most effective ways to reflect and extend our core brands makes him ideally suited to propel their work and meet the needs of our viewers who want quality, innovative and appealing programs wherever they are watching our content.”

“I’m excited by the opportunity to work with this talented team to realize the full potential of unscripted storytelling for Disney+ and Disney Channels,” added Buhaj. “The development slate is deep, and we will continue to actively innovate and evolve the genre. Disney+ is the home of the most ambitious unscripted content with family, community and optimism at its core. We look forward to partnering with incredible storytellers around the world to inspire and delight new viewers, as well as fans of our premium brands.”