Marc Guggenheim to Write Sony Marvel Project ‘Jackpot’

Marc Guggenheim has been tapped to write the screenplay for female superhero movie “Jackpot,” from Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Guggenheim has written issues of the comic book, with Brian Reed. Jackpot made her first appearance in 2008’s “Spider-Man: Swing Shift #1” comic book, and was created by Dan Slott and Phil Jimenez.

“Jackpot” centers on Sara Ehret, a pregnant scientist who works at a subsidiary of Oscorp named Phelcorp. Ehret works on gene therapy to cure Parkinson’s disease when she is accidentally exposed to “Lot 777,” a virus that rewrote the DNA in her cells leaving her in a coma for 4 months. Coming out of her coma Ehret went on to have her child Madeline with no complications, however when her family came under threat by falling debris she displayed superhuman strength to save them. Jackpot went on to train and become a government sanctioned Initiative superhero for New York City.

Superheroes have kept Guggenheim busy this month as the prolific writer has also been tapped to write the screenplay for Rob Liefeld’s “Prophet,” for Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8. “Prophet” exploded out of the pages of another Liefeld bestseller, “Youngblood,” catching fire with fans, John Prophet was awarded his own popular showcase, launching a series of his own in 1993.

On top of creating “Arrow,” based on the DC Comics character, Guggenheim also has “Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash” on the CW. Guggenheim will made his directorial debut on an episode of “The Flash” which will soon air.

Guggenheim was repped by manager Cliff Roberts at Syndicate and the law firm Ziffren Brittenham.

Deadline first reported the news.