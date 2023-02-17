Marc Guggenheim to Adapt ‘Too Dead to Die’ at Universal

Universal Pictures has acquired “Too Dead to Die,” the forthcoming graphic novel from renowned writer/artist team Marc Guggenheim and Howard Chaykin, the studio announced on Friday. A prolific screenwriter, showrunner and producer outside of his comic book and graphic novel credits, Guggenheim has also signed on to adapt the screenplay, as well as executive produce.

The story centers on Simon Cross, who in the 1980s was America’s top super spy. But that was long ago, in a very different world. His allies have forgotten him, but his enemies never will. Uncertain of the future and confronted by a past come back to haunt him, a legend of espionage comes out of retirement for one final adventure.

Producers Kelly McCormick and David Leitch and Guy Danella of 87North will produce under their first-look deal at Universal. Executive Vice President of Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for Universal Pictures.

Guggenheim also worked on the reboot of “La Law” for ABC and co-wrote “Green Lantern” for HBO Max. He was the showrunner and executive producer on “Carnival Row S1” for Amazon, and showran the hit CW series “Arrow,” which he co-created. Previously, Guggenheim was in an overall deal with ABC Studios, where he was an executive producer of “No Ordinary Family” and “Flash Forward.” He also served as executive producer and co-dreator of the series “Eli Stone.” His other TV credits include “Jack & Bobby,” “Law & Order,” and “The Practice.”

Guggenheim is represented by CAA, Syndicate Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP.