Marc Maron on Anti-Woke Comics Let Down by Trump: ‘In for a Penny, In for a Reichsmark’

Comedian Marc Maron, when asked on MSNBC on Tuesday about “anti-woke” comics who supported President Trump but now feel letdown, not-so-subtly compared the Trump Administration to Nazi Germany.

“Well, you know. I say, you know, ‘In for a penny, in for a Reichsmark,’ you know?” Maron quipped.

The joke drew a hearty laugh from “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough, who a moment earlier had asked Maron for his take on comedians who had “buyer’s remorse” after supporting Trump during the 2024 election.

“Sure, you can backpedal all you want, but a collaborator is a collaborator,” Maron continued.

The veteran comic and podcaster then said he believes the “anti-woke” comedy movement became popular because comedians wanted the “freedom to say the R-word with impunity.” But those comedians did not realize, Maron said, that “anti-woke, when it’s applied to policy, was going to disassemble the entire democratic operation.”

Maron’s comments come after some comedians have shared their displeasure with the Trump Administration recently.

Andrew Schulz, for example, has ripped Trump recently over his dismissal of questions about Jeffrey Epstein, with Schulz saying the president is “trying to cover it up.” Joe Rogan has also criticized the Trump Administration’s approach to Epstein, as well as the push to deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

Maron, meanwhile, has not shied away from sharing his disdain for Trump in the past, and he recently called Bill Maher a “bitch” for having dinner with the president.

You can watch his full “Morning Joe” segment below: