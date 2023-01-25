Marc Maron’s first HBO Original comedy special, “Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark,” will debut on the network Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and be made available to stream on HBO Max.

The legendary stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster takes the stage in front of a live audience at New York City’s Town Hall. Over the course of a hilarious and deeply personal hour, he explores topics like getting older, antisemitism and faith, and the superiority of having cats over children — especially during the pandemic. The comedian also opens up about the loss of his girlfriend, the filmmaker Lynn Shelton, in 2020 and reestablishing his complicated relationship with his father.

Watch the trailer for the special at the top of this post.

Previously, Maron has had four hit stand-up specials including 2015’s “More Later” on Epix, and three on Netflix: “Thinky Pain” (2013), “Marc Maron: Too Real” (2017) and “End Times Fun” (2020), the latter of which was nominated for a 2021 Critics’ Choice Award. His landmark podcast “WTF with Marc Maron,” which launched in 2009 and receives approximately 100 million listens per year, has become a phenomenon in the podcasting space. Over the years, the podcaster has interviewed cultural icons such as Barack Obama, Keith Richards, Kate Winslet and Robin Williams; last year, his talk with Williams became the first one-on-one podcast episode inducted into America’s National Recording Registry.

Maron has also starred in the Netflix dramedy “Glow,” for which he received SAG and Critics’ Choice Award nominations. His scripted series “Maron,” based off of his life, aired for four seasons on IFC. He’s had recent roles in films “Joker,” “Spenser Confidential,” “Sword of Trust,” “Stardust,” “Reservation Dogs” and the 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” alongside Jennifer Hudson. He also stars in “To Leslie,” alongside Andrea Riseborough (Oscar nominated for the role) and Allison Janney. He has also voiced Lex Luthor in “DC League of Super-Pets,” alongside fellow voice cast members Dwayne Johnson, Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart.

“Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark” is written and performed by Marc Maron, with directing by Steven Feinartz. Avalon produces with executive producers David Martin, Kelly Van Valkenburg and Maron.