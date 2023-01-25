Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, Lil Rel Howery and More Join Cast of ‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’

The upcoming sequel to “PAW Patrol” is getting a slew of new cast members. Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, Mckenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Finn Lee-Epp as Ryder, and Serena Williams will be joining the voice cast for the upcoming Spin Master Entertainment, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures release. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” with a score composed by Pinar Toprak, will debut exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023.

The newly announced actors join Taraji P. Henson and returning cast members Kim Kardashian, Marsai Martin, Callum Shoniker and Ron Pardo. Three new canine characters voiced by Alan Kim, Brice Gonzalez, and North West will join as well.

The storyline will involve a magical meteor crashing in Adventure City which gives the PAW Patrol superpowers that prove useful when Humdinger breaks out of prison and teams up with a meteor-obsessed scientist to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the PAW Patrol franchise and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film,” said Spin Master’s President of Entertainment Jennifer Dodge. “As we continue to expand the PAW Patrol universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen.”

Added President of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation Ramsey Naito, “Following the historic success of the first film, which truly reinforced the global love for this franchise, we knew that this sequel called not only for an equally great story, but for world-class talent to bring these characters to life once again.”

The first “PAW Patrol” movie was a moderate success in August of 2021, earning $144 million globally — more than Walt Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Strange World” — on a $26 million budget. This was despite the film being available concurrently — in applicable territories — on Paramount+. The film quickly became one of the most-watched titles on the Paramount Global streaming platform with each subscriber household watching it an average of five times. It remains the service’s most consumed movie.



Director Cal Brunker will return to helm the sequel with his writing partner Bob Barlen who also takes on the role of associate producer. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s President, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master’s Senior Vice President Development Current Series & Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master’s Senior Vice President, Entertainment Production & Operations, produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master’s Co-Founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master’s Executive Vice President, and Peter Schlessel executive produce.