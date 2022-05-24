‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ Adds Taraji P. Henson to Voice Cast

Taraji P. Henson will lead the voice cast for the animated sequel to “PAW Patrol: The Movie” that’s in the works for a fall 2023 release.

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” will open exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023, and will feature the return of preschoolers’ favorite team of crime fighting pups, who in the new film will all gain superpowers. Here’s the synopsis to the film:

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the ‘PAW Patrol’ pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups’ archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it’s too late, and Skye will need to learn that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies are behind the new “PAW Patrol” film, and the studio is currently working with returning voice talent from the first movie released last year, as well as new additional cast members, all of whom will be announced soon.

Cal Brunker is also returning to direct “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” and his writing partner Bob Barlen will now take on the role of an associate producer.

Henson’s character details are being kept under wraps, but in a statement she suggests she might be one of the new film’s villains.

“I am so excited to be a part of the next PAW Patrol theatrical adventure,” Henson said. “While I don’t want to give away too much away, my character in the film throws the pups some new challenges that they must unite to overcome. I think the film has a powerful message for kids that no matter how small they might be, they can still make a difference in their community.”

Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s president, with Laura Clunie, Spin Master’s SVP Development, Current Series and Feature Film, and Toni Stevens, Spin Master’s SVP, Entertainment Production & Operations, will produce the film. Ronnen Harary, Spin Master’s co-founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master’s EVP, and Peter Schlessel will executive produce.

“PAW Patrol: The Movie” opened in theaters in August 2021 and day-and-date on Paramount+. The film has grossed $150 million at the worldwide box office and it became the most streamed movie on Paramount+, a title that is still holding steady with multiple repeat viewings per user.

Henson also lends her voice to the upcoming “Minions: The Rise of Gru” opening this summer, and she’ll next be seen in the musical remake of “The Color Purple” and in the Emmitt Till biopic “Till.”