Marc Maron Says Tearful Goodbye to Partner Lynn Shelton on ‘WTF’ Podcast: ‘I Loved Her’

Marc Maron said a tearful goodbye to his creative partner and girlfriend Lynn Shelton on the latest episode of his “WTF” podcast Monday, providing some details about her sudden death on Saturday.

Shelton, the director of indie films such as “Your Sister’s Sister,” “Humpday” and “Sword of Trust” starring Maron, as well as on episodes of “GLOW” and “Mad Men,” died of a previously undisclosed blood disorder on Saturday morning.

“I loved her. I loved her, a lot. And she loved me. And I knew that,” the comedian said through tears on Monday. “And I don’t know that I ever felt what I felt with her before. I do know, actually. I did not. I have not.”

Maron said that Shelton had a fever that persisted and that they both believed it was strep throat, adding that she even got tested for COVID-19 and that the results came back negative. They had scheduled an appointment for blood tests on Friday with her doctor when Maron said Shelton collapsed in the night, the last time he saw her alive. Here’s Maron describing the moments before her death:

“We were going to go into the doctor for blood tests on Friday. And then in the middle of the night I heard her collapse in the hallway on her way to the bathroom, and I got up and she was on the floor and she couldn’t move. She was conscious but delirious a bit. I called 9-1-1, and they came, and they got her, and that was the last time I saw her alive, on the floor being taken away. Then over the course of the day there was never any good news. She got there, she was anemic, she had low blood pressure, she had internal bleeding, and I don’t want to go into details about that day, but they tried very hard at two hospitals that were amazing, and they eventually had to let her go. They tried everything they could, they took her off life support, and she passed away. I called the ambulance at around 5:00 in the morning on Friday, and by 12:45 AM Saturday she was gone. And I went over there, they let me into the hospital, after she died to spend some time with her, and I did that, and I told her I loved her, touched her forehead, and I left. And now, this process is happening.”

In addition to his intro, Maron also shared his podcast interview with Shelton from 2015, the first time he met her. Maron said he had seen some of her films and was eager to meet her, and he said that you can hear their instant connection on this episode.

“It’s undeniable that we connected. My connection with her is almost seamless,” he said. “I was definitely a better person when I was engaged with her, as a comic, as a guitar player, as a lover, as a human. I was better, in Lynn Shelton’s gaze.”

Listen to the whole podcast here.