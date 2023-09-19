Marc Webb Closes Deal to Direct Bermuda Triangle-Inspired Movie for Skydance

Marc Webb has closed a deal to direct Skydance’s long-in-development Bermuda Triangle action-adventure titled “Bermuda,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

The logline is being kept under wraps.

Although Skydance has been developing “Bermuda” for a while, the current version is still in its initial stages, and no writer is currently attached to it until the WGA strike ends. Webb will consult on the script, but it is not expected to take up co-writing duties.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger will produce for Skydance. Aimee Rivera will oversee the project for Skydance.

Coming off the hugely successful “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” Skydance’s live-action film slate includes “Heart of Stone,” “Spy Kids: Armageddon” and “The Old Guard 2” for Netflix as well as “The Family Plan,” “The Gorge,” and “Mayday” for Apple TV+ and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.”

Webb is best known for directing the critically acclaimed romantic comedy-drama “(500) Days of Summer” and the superhero films “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” which featured the Andrew Garfield iteration of the web slinger.

Webb’s most recenly directed Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney’s live-action rendition of “Snow White.”

Marc Webb is repped by CAA.

Deadline first reported the news.