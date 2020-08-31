Marcus Smythe, ‘Search for Tomorrow,’ ‘Another World’ Alum, Dies at 70

Daytime soap actor Marcus Smythe, best known for roles on “Another World” and “Search for Tomorrow,” has died at the age of 70.

According to an obituary published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly, Smythe died in his home in La Crescenta on Aug. 20 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Smythe played the character Peter Love on NBC’s “Another World” in multiple episodes between 1985 and 1987, following a longer stint on CBS’s “Search for Tomorrow” as Dane Taylor. His other soap credits include “Guiding Light” and “Port Charles.”

Some of Smythe’s former co-stars remembered the actor in statements shared with Soap Hub, including “Another World” veteran Hank Cheyne,” who remembered Smythe for his”caustically incorrigible wit and charm.”

“Marcus was so kind to me during a difficult story,” said “Another World” and “The Edge of Night” star Sharon Gabet. “He played an abusive husband, Peter Love, to my character Brittany Love. I was also pregnant at the time which made it rough to do the sometimes violent and highly emotional scenes. He would almost weep at the end of taping telling me how sorry he was that he had to say and do those things to me. May he rest in peace.”

“In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity or Democrat in the upcoming election,” the obituary for Smythe reads. “The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.”