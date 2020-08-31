Go Pro Today

Marcus Smythe, ‘Search for Tomorrow,’ ‘Another World’ Alum, Dies at 70

Soap actor also made appearances on “Guiding Light,” “Port Charles”

| August 31, 2020 @ 11:19 AM
Marcus Smythe headshot

Photo credit: Legacy.com

Daytime soap actor Marcus Smythe, best known for roles on “Another World” and “Search for Tomorrow,” has died at the age of 70.

According to an obituary published in the Crescenta Valley Weekly, Smythe died in his home in La Crescenta on Aug. 20 after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

Smythe played the character Peter Love on NBC’s “Another World” in multiple episodes between 1985 and 1987, following a longer stint on CBS’s “Search for Tomorrow” as Dane Taylor. His other soap credits include “Guiding Light” and “Port Charles.”

Also Read: 'Days of Our Lives': Victoria Konefal Exits as Full-Time Cast Member

Some of Smythe’s former co-stars remembered the actor in statements shared with Soap Hub, including “Another World” veteran Hank Cheyne,” who remembered Smythe for his”caustically incorrigible wit and charm.”

“Marcus was so kind to me during a difficult story,” said “Another World” and “The Edge of Night” star Sharon Gabet. “He played an abusive husband, Peter Love, to my character Brittany Love. I was also pregnant at the time which made it rough to do the sometimes violent and highly emotional scenes. He would almost weep at the end of taping telling me how sorry he was that he had to say and do those things to me. May he rest in peace.”

“In lieu of flower tributes, the family respectfully encourages contributions to a favorite charity or Democrat in the upcoming election,” the obituary for Smythe reads. “The family wishes to reinforce to everyone that the pandemic is real and asks everyone to please wear a mask.”

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Notables Deaths 2020
  • david stern
  • andrew burkle
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Robert Conrad
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Caroline Flack
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • robert trump Getty
  • Chadwick Boseman
1 of 83

A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content