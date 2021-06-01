‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale Is Most-Watched Original Series Episode on HBO Max

“Mare of Easttown” ended on Sunday, when the Kate Winslet-led limited series drew nearly 3 million viewers across a combination of HBO platforms. Adding in Memorial Day catch-up, and that number grows to 4 million, according to HBO.

Happy Memorial Day weekend, Home Box Office, now go celebrate with your favorite hoagie at Wawa.

Those numbers make the “Mare” finale the limited series’ most-watched episode. The streaming portion of the viewership make the “Mare of Easttown” finale the most-watched episode of any HBO or HBO Max original series on HBO Max. The previous two highs were the finale of “The Undoing” and “The Flight Attendant,” the later of which was an HBO Max original series.

“Mare of Easttown” also joins “The Undoing” as the only HBO series to ever grow its audience with each subsequent episode.

On the drama, Winslet played Det. Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who is haunted by her inability to solve the case of her friend’s missing daughter.

“Mare of Easttown” is an HBO co-production with wiip; creator/writer/showrunner/executive producer, Brad Ingelsby; director/executive producer, Craig Zobel; executive producer, Paul Lee through wiip; executive producer, Mark Roybal through wiip; executive producer, Kate Winslet; executive producer, Gavin O’Connor; executive producer, Gordon Gray through Mayhem Pictures.

Though the drama was billed as a limited series from the start, Winslet wouldn’t be mad if it got picked up for a second season.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” Winslet said in an interview with TV Line. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role … There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”