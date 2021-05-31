‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2’? Kate Winslet Would ‘Absolutely Love’ It

HBO Max’s “Mare of Easttown” has been billed as a limited series from the start but Kate Winslet wouldn’t be mad if it got picked up for a second season.

“Mare of Easttown” centers on Mare, a small-town detective played by Winslet. In the series, she struggles with raising her dead son’s own son while worrying about losing custody of him, dealing with the boy’s mother, the fact that her ex-husband (David Denman) is getting remarried, and letting go of her daughter (Angourie Rice) so she can go away to college, while also trying to solve a brutal murder.

It’s a lot. But for Winslet, it was a lot of fun. And, in an interview with TVLine, the actress was very open about her willingness to return to the character.

“I would absolutely love to play Mare again,” Winslet said. “I miss her. I really do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role … There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.”

In its final episode this weekend, “Mare of Easttown” did what a limited series is meant to do, solving its core mystery and wrapping up its stories in fairly neat bows. At this point, the series is still set to compete in the Limited Series categories at this year’s Emmys, and no official words of a second season has been confirmed.

That said, it’s not unheard of for a limited series to get picked up for more. Both “Big Little Lies” and “The Flight Attendant” were originally billed as limited series, and both were renewed after their first season.