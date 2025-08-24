Margaret Qualley Wants to Steer Clear of Big Movie Franchises: ‘I’m Scared’ | Video

Margaret Qualley has no interest in joining a movie franchise, a least not right now.

The “Honey Don’t!” actress sat down with host Perri Nemiroff on Collider’s “Ladies Night” for an interview, published Saturday, and talked about her career to date and her goals for the future.

“If you could join the film franchise of your choice, what franchise would you pick and what role would you play?” Nemiroff asked during the show’s “Dicey Questions” segment.

“I don’t think I want to commit to a franchise,” Qualley said with a laugh as she struggled to even pick a favorite franchise as a fan. “It seems like a lot of time. I’m a commitment-phobe maybe. But also, no one’s asking me to do anything.”



Nemiroff then addressed the rumors surrounding the X-Men and said that there was a large amount of fan enthusiasm for Qualley to join the MCU as Rogue. The actress was a bit shocked by the rumor and was quick to squash it. Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, got her start on HBO’s “The Leftovers” and has since scored two Emmy nominations for her roles in “Maid” and “Fosse/Verdon.” She’s also had a blossoming film career in movies like “The Nice Guys,” “Poor Things” and “The Substance.”

Qualley did admit she would never say never in regards to joining a major film franchise. When asked if there was anything that would get her to sign “a five film agreement” she said that the production team would play a big factor.

“Probably just a director,” she concluded. “I think if you have an amazing director you feel safe and excited.”

You can watch Qualley’s full interview in the video above.