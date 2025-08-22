Where to Watch ‘Honey Don’t!’: Is Ethan Coen’s New Movie Streaming or in Theaters?

Ethan Coen, Tricia Cooke and Margaret Qualley are teaming up once again, this time for “Honey Don’t!”, in theaters this week.

The film sees Qualley star as Honey O’Donahue, a private investigator sucked into a series of murders in her town that all appear to be connected to a local church, run by a slimy man played by Chris Evans.

With the help of a police officer named MG Falcone, played by Aubrey Plaza and a homicide detective played by Charlie Day, Honey is determined to figure out what’s happening to these women.

Here’s what you need to know.

“Honey Don’t!” releases nationwide on Friday, August 22.

Is it streaming?

Not yet. For now, you’ll only be able to catch “Honey Don’t!” in theaters. It’s a Focus Features film though, so when the time comes for it to stream online, it’ll likely head to Peacock. We’ll keep you posted on when that’ll be.

What is it about?

According to the official logline, “‘Honey Don’t!’ is a dark comedy about Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator, who delves into a series of strange deaths tied to a mysterious church.”

Is it a Coen Brothers film?

No, it’s just a Coen brother, singular. Ethan Coen directs the film, and wrote it alongside his wife, Tricia Cooke. The duo previously teamed up to write together on “Drive-Away Dolls,” also starring Margaret Qualley.