Margot Robbie and her “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson are once again teaming up, this time for a new, female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie for Disney, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.
Hodson will write, while Robbie will star. The film is in early development and is separate from the previously announced reboot of the popular franchise, which has “Pirates” screenwriter Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin on board to develop.
Plot details for Hodson’s script are being kept under wraps, and it’s not supposed to be a spinoff of the Jack Sparrow series — instead, it will focus on new characters.
Hodson most recently penned “Birds of Prey,” and her other credits include “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee.” She will next write “The Flash” and “Batgirl.” Hodson is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.
Robbie most recently starred in “Birds of Prey,” “Bombshell” and “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” She will next be seen in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.” She is represented by CAA, Management 360, AMM and Jeff Bernstein of Jackoway Austen.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.
The Evolution of Margot Robbie, From 'Neighbours' to 'Birds of Prey' (Photos)
With two new movies out just in time for the holidays, "Goodbye Christopher Robin" and "I, Tonya," Margot Robbie is killing it this year. Here's a walk through her career, starting way back with her role in a certain Aussie soap opera ....
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap at Thompson Toronto
"Neighbours"
Robbie started off her acting on the silver screen in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours," which began in 1985 and is still on today. She was part of the show from 2008-2014, and played the role of Donna Freedman.
Grundy Television Australia
"Pan Am"
Robbie's next TV gig was as flight attendant Laura Cameron on ABC. The show only lasted for one season.
Robbie stars opposite Alexander Skarsgard in a live action version of "Tarzan," in which the two return to the jungle after living in London.
"Suicide Squad"
Robbie entered the DC universe in Warner Bros.' "Suicide Squad" as Harley Quinn, the love interest to Jared Leto's crazy Joker. Robbie's performance was a standout in the poorly-rated film.
Warner Bros.
"I, Tonya"
Robbie leads the film as Tonya Harding, the Olympic figure skater fallen from grace. Robbie narrates the story of jealousy and rage from Harding's perspective. In theaters Dec. 8.
Neon
"Goodbye Christopher Robin"
Robbie plays A. A. Milne's wife Daphne in this behind-the-scenes look at the life of the creator of Winnie the Pooh, which was inspired by their son C.R. Milne.
20th Century Fox
"Mary Queen of Scots"
Robbie is the latest actress to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I in "Mary Queen of Scots," in which Saoirse Ronan plays the title character. The movie tackles the story of Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth as the Queen of England.
Focus Features, Working Title Film
"Dreamland"
Robbie starred in "Dreamland" opposite Garrett Hedlund, about a teenager's adventures as a bounty hunter. The film had its premiere at Tribeca last April.
"Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
Robbie played real-life figure Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Sony
"Bombshell"
Robbie starred in "Bombshell," which followed the women who accused Fox News head Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. She played a fictional character, while Charlize Theron played Megyn Kelly and Nicole Kidman played Gretchen Carlson.
Lionsgate
"Birds of Prey"
Robbie reprised her Harley Quinn character in her own standalone film, "Birds of Prey." The film was written by Christina Hodson and was directed by Cathy Yan.
Warner Bros.
Upcoming projects
Robbie will next star in "The Suicide Squad" as Harley Quinn, as well "Ruin," "Amsterdam," "Barbie" and an untitled David O. Russell project.
Warner Bros.
1 of 17
With two new movies out just in time for the holidays, "Goodbye Christopher Robin" and "I, Tonya," Margot Robbie is killing it this year. Here's a walk through her career, starting way back with her role in a certain Aussie soap opera ....