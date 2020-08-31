Mariah Carey Says She Was ‘Extremely Uncomfortable’ Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on ‘Ellen’

Mariah Carey says she was “extremely uncomfortable” in a 2008 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” during which the host attempted to pressure Carey into revealing her pregnancy.

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath,” Carey said in a Vulture profile published Monday.

The clip, which was recently resurfaced on social media in the wake of an investigation into the allegedly toxic workplace culture behind-the-scenes of the daytime talk show, shows DeGeneres asking Carey to address “rumors” about being pregnant. DeGeneres follows the question by presenting Carey with a glass of champagne, exclaiming “You’re pregnant!” when Carey doesn’t drink.

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage,” Carey told Vulture. “I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Carey went on to say she wished DeGeneres had shown more “empathy” during the segment. “But what am I supposed to do?” she said.

DeGeneres has come under scrutiny in recent months after dozens of current and former staffers spoke out about their time on the show in a pair of bombshell Buzzfeed News reports. A subsequent investigation into multiple accusations of workplace and sexual misconduct resulted in “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” removing three of its top producers: Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

In a memo to staff back in July, DeGeneres said she was “disappointed” to learn that employees felt mistreated while working on her show and committed herself to “ensuring this does not happen again.”