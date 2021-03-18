New Marie Kondo Series ‘Sparking Joy’ to Debut on Netflix This Summer

Netflix has slated its new Marie Kondo series “Sparking Joy” for a summer premiere and renewed two other home organization and design series, the streamer announced Wednesday.

First picked up to series last year, “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” will expand Kondo’s famous organizational method to show how it can be applied to businesses, relationships and communities. The show will join new seasons of “Get Organized With the Home Edit” and “Dream Home Makeover,” which have been picked up for Seasons 2 and 3, respectively.

Rachelle Mendez is showrunner and executive producer on “Sparking Joy,” alongside EPs Jane Lipsitz, Dan Cutforth, Dan Volpe, Nan Strait, Rachelle Mendez and Grace Lee-Toumanidis of Alfred Street, as well as Marie Kondo and Takumi Kawahara of KonMari Media.

“Get Organized” stars Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the “master organizers” behind the company The Home Edit. Per Netflix, Season 2 will take “a closer look into Clea and Joanna’s groundbreaking business — featuring even bigger organization projects, along with several celebrities surprising deserving friends and family members with makeovers.”

Shearer and Teplin executive produce alongside Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Sue Kinkead; Critical Content’s Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Jon Beyer; and Molly Sims. Omid Kahangi is showrunner.

“Dream Home Makeover” centers on Syd and Shea McGee and features design projects ranging from one-room designs to full home builds and renovations. The series, which hails from Goodbye Pictures, is executive produced by the McGees and Rich Bye.

Netflix also recently picked up additional seasons of unscripted series “Bling Empire” and “Selling Sunset” and ordered new “docusoap”-style projects from the producers of both series.